In the first quarter, half of Manhattan's 12 most important retail markets had availability rates of 20 percent or more, according to Cushman & Wakefield, signaling that the Manhattan retail real estate market may be facing a downturn after years of frenzied growth. In April, Ralph Lauren abruptly closed its Fifth Avenue flagship store just four years after signing a 16-year, $400 million lease. It sent shock waves throughout the real estate industry.

"I think retail is fucked, plain and simple," developer Billy Macklowe said at a conference in April. Walking down Fifth or Madison Avenues, he said, "just on a visual basis, you will get to a radical vacancy rate the major brokerages aren't putting out there."