|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-07-12 — wolfstreet.com
``Dimon was less concerned about the Fed's rate hikes. People are too focused on rate hikes, he said, according to a Bloomberg recording of the conference. If the economy is strong, economic growth itself overcomes the issues posed by higher rates, he said. The economy has been through rate hikes many times before. They're a known quantity. But "when selling securities in the market place starts," that's when it gets serious...''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.