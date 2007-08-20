84 Lumber is in the vanguard of a corporate quest to solve a labor market conundrum: Skilled and high-paying blue-collar jobs go unfilled, while millions take on loans to pay for degrees of dubious financial value. "You can go to college and learn the theology of the Roman Empire," says Kleis, who just completed a three-day training program at 84 Lumber's rural Pennsylvania headquarters. "You learn all this ridiculous nonsense, and when you get out, what are you applying that to? I know how to frame a house."