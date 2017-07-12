Angel Oak is one of very few firms offering these private-label mortgage-backed securities -- the ones that were so very popular during the last housing boom and which were later blamed for the financial crisis.

Today's nonprime loans, however, are nothing like the ones of the past. The government cracked down on faulty loan products, those with low teaser rates, negative amortization and no documentation. Still, for the past decade investors wouldn't touch anything that wasn't government-backed. Only now are they seeing value and dipping their toes in again.

Haha--"nothing like ones of the past", except, of course, involving very little (to no-)money down and being taken out at inflated valuations, leading to quickly being underwater when the market turns...

Looks peaky to us...