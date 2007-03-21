|
2017-07-13
... my experience over the past 20 years and through each of the past two major asset bubbles (the internet bubble in 2000 and the credit crisis in 2008-2009), is that the unanimous identification of an asset bubble did not take place until after the asset bubble had burst.
The result largely handcuffed investors to investments that were severely underwater. As luck would have it, though, after the credit crisis, the Fed's policy-making body printed $2 trillion and, with that money, bought assets to prop up the economy and save investors from destruction.
Largely, this perceived savior is probably why investors are so lethargic when it comes to the asset bubble that we are probably in right now. This bubble even seems to include real estate and bonds in addition to stocks, and it has been driven by fabricated central bank liquidity.
