...

The result largely handcuffed investors to investments that were severely underwater. As luck would have it, though, after the credit crisis, the Fed's policy-making body printed $2 trillion and, with that money, bought assets to prop up the economy and save investors from destruction.

Largely, this perceived savior is probably why investors are so lethargic when it comes to the asset bubble that we are probably in right now. This bubble even seems to include real estate and bonds in addition to stocks, and it has been driven by fabricated central bank liquidity.