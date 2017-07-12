...

In 2016, Visa extracted $15 billion from processing transactions globally without even carrying any credit risk (the banks have to deal with that).

...

Visa has been desperately trying to get its tentacles into payments that consumers typically make via cash, such as parking. Hence the "smart meter" with a card reader.... As aggravatingly expensive as parking is, it's just peanuts. So Visa is trying to go where the big bucks are, such as rent payments. But it's an uphill battle. Landlords would be nuts to accept to pay a fee on such large amounts when there are free forms of payment available, such as checks and now-a-days automatic payment by the tenant's bank.