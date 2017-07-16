|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-07-16 — politico.com
``Privately Republicans said the delay could be as little as a week as McCain recovers in Arizona, though others worried it could stretch for several weeks and jeopardize the entire repeal effort. Whether the bill would advance even if McCain was in Washington is another question altogether, as the Arizona senator is one of more than half a dozen undecided Republicans, any one of whom could tank the bill.''
