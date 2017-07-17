2017-07-17 — cnn.com

``Leadership was pushing for a first procedural vote on the Senate health care bill for as early as Tuesday. That's no longer happening. Here's what McConnell said in a statement late Saturday: "While John is recovering, the Senate will continue our work on legislative items and nominations, and will defer consideration of the Better Care Act." No word from leadership on when a vote would be rescheduled for -- if ever.''