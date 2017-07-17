|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-07-17 — cnn.com
``Leadership was pushing for a first procedural vote on the Senate health care bill for as early as Tuesday. That's no longer happening. Here's what McConnell said in a statement late Saturday: "While John is recovering, the Senate will continue our work on legislative items and nominations, and will defer consideration of the Better Care Act." No word from leadership on when a vote would be rescheduled for -- if ever.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.