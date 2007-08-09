2017-07-18 — daytondailynews.com

``At least $5 billion in private troubled student loans may be dismissed because paperwork that proves loan ownership is missing... Judges have already dismissed dozens of lawsuits against former students, essentially eliminating their debts because of the paperwork problem, according to The Times. The missing documentation may mean tens of thousands could be off the hook for paying back loans, according to The Times report.''

