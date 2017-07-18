|
2017-07-18 — jsonline.com
``Saying that its U.S. motorcycle sales fell more than 9%, Harley-Davidson Inc. on Tuesday reported weaker quarterly earnings and said it would announce workforce cutbacks today. '' -- These bikes are such a luxury; not many in the target demo can afford a $40k bike these days...
