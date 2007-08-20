2017-07-19 — therealdeal.com

``... since Etsy agreed to anchor RFR Realty and Kushner Companies' 1.2 million-square-foot redevelopment project [in 2014], Brooklyn's office market has gone from underserved to bloated as eager developers head deeper into the borough.''

