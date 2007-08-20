|
|
2017-07-19 — investmentresearchdynamics.com
At exactly 3:56 EST, a clearly-motivated seller decided it was the best time to unload 2,741 August pieces of paper gold, driving the market down $4.50 instantaneously. If the gold were actually physically delivered into the buyer, that chunk would be 274,100 ozs, or roughly $360mm worth of gold...
INTERESTINGLY, the very next minute, some entity BOUGHT 2,373 August paper gold contracts, nearly offsetting the amount of contracts sold.... The question I have is whether or not the flash crash sale was perpetrated to induce the hedge fund black algos to mechanically sell, assuming stop-losses were triggered, to enable the buyer to buy 2,373 contracts at a lower price.
...
Unfortunately, whoever decided to implement this operation strategically executed it one day AFTER the reporting cut-off date for Friday's COT report. It's a neat little maneuver the bullion banks have doing for years as a method of covering up their "tracks in the snow." It will be impossible to analyze what occurred overnight when the COT report a week from Friday is released. The "winds" will have blown snow over the tracks.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.