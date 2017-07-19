|
In a memo to the British Treasury, MPs, and financial institutions, the City's Brexit envoy to the EU, Jeremy Browne, bemoaned that the French are pushing for the most damaging Brexit possible, even if France doesn't directly benefit. The memo was duly leaked to one of the UK's most anti-EU newspapers, The Daily Mail:
If the City's euro-denominated clearing operations are relocated to the continent, there's a risk that other operations will follow in their wake. That could be a major problem for a country that has grown so dependent on the financial industry. Almost 2.2 million people work in financial and related services such as accounting and law, two-thirds of them outside London. They produce nearly 12% of the UK's GDP, 11% of its tax take, and a net trade surplus of £72 billion ($104 billion).
One of the glaring ironies of the Brexit debate is the extent to which the UK has benefited from the creation of the euro, despite not being a member. Since the creation of the single currency at the turn of the century, Britain's share of key financial markets has exploded. London is now home to almost one-half of the entire global interest-rate OTC derivatives market, compared to 35% in 2001. Its share of global forex turnover increased from 33% to 41% between 2001 and 2014. And its share of global hedge fund assets doubled, from 9% to 18%.
