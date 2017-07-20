...

Experts said Cazes appears to have been caught out by mistakes rather than a weakness in the underlying security technology AlphaBay used. According to the indictment, he accidentally broadcast his personal Hotmail address in welcome messages sent to new users.

The success of this operation doesn't mean that darknet drug markets will stay down for long.

"Unfortunately, the demand for these kinds of goods and services is large enough that we will always see other dark markets rise in place of those recently busted," said Joseph Lorenzo Hall, chief technologist at the Center for Democracy & Technology, a civil-liberties group in Washington.

We wonder what will happen when one of these DarkNet bazaar sites doesn't make a basic self-revealing mistake...