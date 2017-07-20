2017-07-21 — cnbc.com

``"The reliance on historical models in an era of extraordinary monetary policy should suggest caution," Gross wrote. "Logically (a concept seemingly foreign to central banks staffs) in a domestic and global economy that is increasingly higher and higher levered, the cost of short-term finance should not have to rise to the level of a 10-year Treasury note to produce recession."''

