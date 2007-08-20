2017-07-21 — reuters.com

Consumer Watchdog argued that the deceptive list prices make Amazon prices look like a bargain, and asked the FTC to stop Amazon from buying Whole Foods while the deceptive discounting is occurring. ... The FTC's "Guide Against Deceptive Pricing" warns against using a "fictitious" or "inflated" list price for the purpose of making the price charged look like a bargain.

