2017-07-21 — bloomberg.com

``... the "explorers" who bought the [first version of Glass] soon discovered that it was buggy and that they were unwelcome in public spaces because they might be surreptitiously recording everything around them... Now, though, the Alphabet Inc. unit has recognized Glass's potential in an unexpected place: the factory floor. It turned out that industrial companies were using the innovation to boost the productivity of workers performing complex manual tasks: It could show step-by step instructions, help choose the right tools, photograph and report quality problems. In some cases, companies actually hired third-party software developers to adapt it for their purposes. Responding to demand from these initially unwanted customers, Google has created the Enterprise Edition, a much-improved version that can be fixed to specially made frames (so safety glasses can be fitted with it, too), has better connectivity and longer battery life. ''