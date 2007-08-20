2017-07-22 — charlotteobserver.com

``Bank of America announced Friday that Dublin will be the new base for its European Union operations following Britain's decision last year to split from the EU. Brian Moynihan, CEO of the Charlotte-based bank, made the announcement during a trip to the Irish capital city. It becomes the latest large U.S. bank in recent weeks to disclose plans for continuing to serve clients in EU countries following the so-called Brexit vote in 2016.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.