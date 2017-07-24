|
|
2017-07-24 — reuters.com
On a consolidated basis, revenue rose about 21 percent to $26.01 billion in the second quarter ended on June 30, beating the analysts' average estimate of $25.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings per share was $5.01, beating an average estimate of $4.49, and would have been $8.90 if not for the EU antitrust fine announced last month, Alphabet said. Earnings per share was $7 in the second quarter of 2016.
But the company's shares, which closed up in regular trading on Monday, fell about 3 percent to $968 after the bell.
...
"You're seeing some profit-taking after a pretty good run," FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi said in an interview.''
Profit-taking... or is good new now "bad news"? Hmm... Anyways, here's more thorough commentary from TechCrunch -- including a note about Google's now-rising traffic acquisition cost.
