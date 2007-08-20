home - news - sites - forum - about

2017-07-25theautomaticearth.com

``If there's one myth -and there are many- that we should invalidate in the cross-over world of politics and economics, it`s that central banks have saved us from a financial crisis. It's a carefully construed myth, but it's as false as can be. Our central banks have caused our financial crises, not saved us from them.''

