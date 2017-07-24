2017-07-25 — cnn.com

``"The cinema will show at least one film every day, so residents and soldiers on Yongxing Island can enjoy films simultaneously with moviegoers across the country," said Gu Xiaojing, general manager of Hainan Media Group, told Xinhua. The company has also purchased two mobile projection units to screen films for free on surrounding islands.''

