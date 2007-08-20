2017-07-25 — bloomberg.com

``Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Tuesday that Yellen, 70, whose term as chair expires in February, "is in the running, absolutely," adding that he respected and liked her personally. "I'd like to see rates stay low. She's historically been a low-interest-rate person," he told the newspaper, according to its website.'' -- I.e., keep manipulating rates in the way Trump likes (which does NOT reflect his early-campaign, hard-money-esque remarks), and you might get re-appointed...