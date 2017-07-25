|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-07-26 — cnbc.com
``BoAML say 9 percent of non-financial companies in Europe are zombies, with "very weak interest coverage metrics. Smaller firms, mainly in peripheral European countries, are most vulnerable to higher interest rates, Martin said.''
