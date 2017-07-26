|
|
2017-07-26 — cnn.com
Facebook posted revenue of $9.3 billion for the June quarter, up 45% from the same period a year earlier. For any other company, 45% growth would be a phenomenal result, but not Facebook.
The company enjoyed an impressive five consecutive quarters of sales booming 50% or more thanks to its tremendous success making money from ads on mobile devices. That streak ended earlier this year.
Now the question is how much more will it slow down.
