2017-07-26 — nbcnews.com

``A recent WalletHub survey found that 16 percent of Americans think the Federal Reserve is in charge of consumer credit scores (it isn't), and more than half have no idea when the Fed last raised interest rates (last month). Many have no idea who Fed chair Janet Yellen is... Roughly one in seven Americans thinks the Federal Reserve ought to be abolished, according to WalletHub's survey, a sentiment Gonzales suggested could be related to current White House sentiment. Donald Trump was critical of the Fed and Fed chair Janet Yellen on the campaign trail.'' -- The Fed is in many senses incoherent and self-contradiction, so this isn't a surprise....