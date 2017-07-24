2017-07-26 — cnbc.com

``Stephen Wood, the chief market strategist at Russell Investments, believes the bull run is on borrowed time. He says investors should pull some house chips off the table. "Valuations are being decreasingly supported by the fundamentals in the U.S. market," said Wood on Monday's "Trading Nation." "We would say after eight-plus years of a strong rally, trim some of those profits and rebalance."''

