2017-07-26 — cnbc.com

``Though U.S. sanctions have put pressure on the Russian economy, the impact on American business has been limited because Russia makes up less than 1 percent of U.S. exports... But some European countries that rely more heavily on Russia as a trade partner are eyeing the latest U.S. sanctions warily.''

