2017-07-27 — bbc.com

``A 2.5% rise in Amazon shares on Thursday means Mr Bezos's wealth has now eclipsed the Microsoft co-founder by $1.4bn, according to Forbes. Mr Bezos, 53, owns about 17% of the shares in Amazon, whose value has now exceeded $500bn. The online retailer reports second quarter results after Wall Street closes on Thursday. For the first three months of this year Amazon's sales jumped 23% to $35.7bn. The company expects a rise of 16% to 24% for the quarter to June... Mr Bezos says he is selling about $1bn of Amazon stock every year to fund Blue Origin, the project he has founded to develop commercial space travel.''