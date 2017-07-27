2017-07-27 — cnbc.com

``After posting strong earnings Thursday, The New York Times Company shares have surged to a nine-year high. The company has seen a sharp increase in digital subscriptions, largely attributed to the "Trump effect," since last November's election.''

