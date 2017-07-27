2017-07-27 — cnbc.com

``Starbucks will shutter all 379 Teavana locations by spring 2018, the company said Thursday... the coffee giant said last quarter that many of its Teavana mall stores were a drag on its results, with as many as 350 of these stores hurt by reduced foot traffic. CFO Scott Maw said back in April that the company had begun a review process to "take clear action" to improve its Teavana portfolio.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.