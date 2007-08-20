|
|
2017-07-27 — bloomberg.com
For $600,000, a donor may participate in an "adopt-a-station" program and help pay for amenities such as WiFi and stepped-up cleaning, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday during a Manhattan breakfast speech to business leaders. For $250,000, a firm could join a "Partnership Council," that would help raise money for improvements without attaching its name to the station.
The appeal for private contributions to the city's crumbling subway system comes after months of breakdowns and delays that have contributed to the first decrease in ridership in more than 20 years. The city's economy has lost about $15 million for every hour of delays, according to research conducted by the Partnership for New York City, a civic group of corporate executives.
Sad.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.