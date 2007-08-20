The new fund, named Apollo Investment Fund IX, L.P., will reportedly invest in North American and Western European buyout opportunities. In the market only seven months, it significantly crested its original $23.5 billion hard cap and expects to amass $24.7 billion in total, the filing said.

The new fund ranks as the largest private equity vehicle ever raised, besting Blackstone's $21.7 billion pool that closed in 2007... Fund IX comes in a year likely to smash the previous $249 billion fundraising record set in 2007

Does this... um... look peaky to anyone else?