2017-07-28 — cnbc.com
The Senate blocked the latest Republican attempt to repeal Obamacare in a dramatic floor vote early Friday morning, yet again stalling -- for now -- the key campaign goal that eludes the GOP six months into the Trump administration.
Three GOP defections -- Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona -- sank the measure in a 49-51 vote. McCain, who recently returned to the Senate after getting diagnosed with brain cancer, cast his "no" vote to audible gasps on the chamber's floor, according to reporters there.
