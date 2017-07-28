|
Records show the couple, who lived in the Financial District, were drowning in debt and slammed with dozens of tax liens from both the federal and state government... one lien against from September showed the couple owed $23,304 in federal taxes, while another in April 2015 indicated a $232,295 debt.
In 2013, the feds took legal action against Scarpelli for failing to pay back a nearly $60,000 student loan he took out in 2000 while studying at the Logan College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, Mo.
According to a 2016 GOBankingRates study, the No. 1 cause of financial stress for people in New York is paying down debt, with the average balance per person hitting around $50,000.
