2017-07-29

``Russia controls more than 45% of the world's Uranium enrichment capacity. The U.S. imports 90% of its nuclear fuel. Do the math... 19.5% of our electricity comes from Nuclear Power. The base load of the U.S. electricity grid is supplied by Russian SWU's, folks. Without relations with Russia there is no air-conditioning.''

