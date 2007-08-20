2017-07-30 — blogspot.com

``Draghi has lately grown accustomed to patting himself on the back. He saved the euro. He saved Europe's big banks. He kept Greece and Italy in the euro currency. His policies have spurred European economic recovery. But Draghi and global central bankers also inflated history's greatest speculative Bubble. Celebration will be in order only if policies can be normalized without the whole thing coming crashing down.''

