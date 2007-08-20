2017-07-30 — kunstler.com

``The most economical script would have Trump graciously "resign" and be allowed to return to his familiar money-grubbing activities in real estate, where he can really only do harm to his own bank accounts and family posterity. Or, he could be dragged kicking and screaming from the premises, shall we say, and thrown to the bloodthirsty beasts of Deep State justice. That will not be pretty. Either outcome could provoke a lot of mischief "out there" among those who voted for him.''