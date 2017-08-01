2017-08-01 — cnbc.com

``Bitcoin traded slightly lower Tuesday morning as digital currency miners officially completed the process to split the currency in two, according to Bitcoin Magazine. Futures for the new "bitcoin cash," an alternative version promoted by a minority of developers, jumped 48 percent to $422 as of 9:31 a.m., ET, according to CoinMarketCap.''''

