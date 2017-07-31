2017-08-01 — wordpress.com

``US Federal Spending is rising at a staggering $428,253,120 per day while US Federal TAX Revenue is only rising at $129,857,760 per day. That is a ratio of almost 2x... The result? Explosive debt growth.''

