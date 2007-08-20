2017-08-01 — latimes.com

``Year-over-year vehicle sales overall were down by 5.7% in July. If current trends continue, auto analysts say, carmakers are likely to sell about 17 million vehicles or fewer this year compared with nearly 17.6 million in 2016... the numbers signal a cyclical downturn, and it's enough to force some automakers to trim back production and at least temporarily shut down assembly lines across the country. Ford sales were down in July 7.4% year over year. GM, 15.4%.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.