2017-08-02 — wallstreetexaminer.com

``Last week, the Senate Committee on Appropriations -- the group that determines spending legislation in the Senate -- reapproved an amendment that would keep U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions far away from medical marijuana.... The committee voted to reapprove the Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment, which would effectively block the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) from using any federal funds to go after medical marijuana patients and businesses.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.