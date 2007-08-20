2017-08-02 — zerohedge.com

``And if recent trends are an indication, the latter will only get worse as Fitch expects Claire's, Sears Holdings and Nine West all to default by the end of the year, pushing the default rate to 9%. "The timing on Sears and Claire's is more uncertain, and our retail forecast would end the year at 5% absent these filings," Rosenthal wrote.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.