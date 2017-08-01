2017-08-02 — fortune.com

``The sports gear maker said it was cutting about 2% of its global workforce, or some 280 jobs, and it now expects slower revenue growth this fiscal year, pointing to an intensely competitive environment in retail. What's more, sales in its once booming footwear category slipped, a big disappointment for Under Armour.''

