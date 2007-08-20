2017-08-02 — reuters.com

``The Dow breached the 22,000 mark briefly in early trading on Wednesday, powered by Apple's stellar results, before stocks retreated sharply across sectors as investors locked in gains. Apple jumped as much as 6.46 percent to a record high, after the world's largest publicly listed company reported strong results and iPhone sales, and signaled its upcoming 10th-anniversary phone is on schedule. The stock is up about 30 percent this year.''

