2017-08-03 — dailyreckoning.com
At the March 2000 peak, Microsoft's PE multiple was 60X, Intel's was 50X and Cisco's hit 200X. Those nosebleed valuations were really not much different than Facebook today at 40X, Amazon at 190X and Netflix at 217X.
Not to be forgotten is that one year after the March 2000 peak the NASDAQ 100 was down by 70%, and it ultimately bottomed 82% lower in September 2002. I expect no less of a spectacular collapse in the case of this cycle's equivalent shooting star.
