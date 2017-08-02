2017-08-03 — cnbc.com

``The Federal Reserve's looming attempt to shrink its mammoth portfolio of bonds comes with an ugly track record: Virtually every time the central bank has tried it in the past, recessions have followed... The Fed has embarked on six such reduction efforts in the past -- in 1921-1922, 1928-1930, 1937, 1941, 1948-1950 and 2000.''

