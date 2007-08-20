2017-08-03 — latimes.com

``The San Francisco bank acknowledged it charged 570,000 auto-loan borrowers for the unnecessary insurance. Now, the New York Department of Financial Services has subpoenaed records from Wells Fargo and its insurance provider, National General Insurance Co., over those policies.''

