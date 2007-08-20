|
|
2017-08-03 — theverge.com
``The claim that the hyperloop would be self-powering was always something of a fudge, counting on miles of track-mounted solar panels to provide a steady power source. But the broader idea was new and compelling: creating a closed system with as little friction as possible, and a strong, self-sustaining current in a single direction. That idea isn't present in the current generation of hyperloops, and it's genuinely unclear whether it will ever reappear. Without it, the hyperloop takes a small but significant step toward just being a lighter maglev. It also makes it more difficult to get up to speed, which brings us to an even bigger problem...''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.