2017-08-10 — cnbc.com

``U.S. equities fell on Thursday as tensions between the United States and North Korea persisted. The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 150 points with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses... Traditional safe havens have seen solid inflows as tensions have increased. Gold futures have risen more than 2 percent this week, while the Swiss franc has advanced 0.9 percent against the U.S. dollar. On Thursday, gold futures jumped about 1 percent.''

