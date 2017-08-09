2017-08-10 — npr.org

These days, President Trump sees a lot to like in the U.S. economy and frequently cites positive statistics to make the case that things are getting better. "Prosperity is coming back to our shores, because we're putting American workers and families first," Trump said in his weekly address to the nation on Saturday. "We continue to see incredible results." Who would have thought that far-less-than-one-month-of-job-creation in extortion-deal-produced jobs could reverse the entire economy?? It's almost like magic...

